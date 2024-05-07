AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$21.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.50.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a market cap of C$496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00. Insiders purchased 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.