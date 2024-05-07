Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,864 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.97. 468,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.