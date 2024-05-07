Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

