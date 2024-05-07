Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 14.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 714,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 126,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Further Reading

