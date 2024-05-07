Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 240,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

