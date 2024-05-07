Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $4,960,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

