Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 265.4% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,301,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 151,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

