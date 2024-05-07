Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MET opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

