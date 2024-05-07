Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

