Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

