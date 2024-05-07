Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.