Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $329,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,775,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

