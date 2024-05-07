Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

