Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

