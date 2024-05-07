Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

