Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.