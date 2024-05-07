Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

