Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. Avient also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71 EPS.

Avient Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.