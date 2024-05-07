Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $327.64

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $327.64, but opened at $312.82. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 195,069 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

