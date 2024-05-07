Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.37. The firm has a market cap of $319.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

