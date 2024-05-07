Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,368 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $129,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

