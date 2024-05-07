Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

