Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Amarin

About Amarin

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.