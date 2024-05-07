Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

