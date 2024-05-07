Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $708,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

