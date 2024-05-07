Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 103.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TOL opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

