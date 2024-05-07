Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

