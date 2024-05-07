Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.