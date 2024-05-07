Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.19 to $0.29 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azenta Stock Performance
AZTA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 51,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,903. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.54 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
