B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $375.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $374.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AMR traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.80. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

