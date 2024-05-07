B. Riley Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $45.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NSSC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 379,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

