Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$52.00.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.06.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.16. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. In other news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

