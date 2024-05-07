Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on May 31st

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 0.86. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.50 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.74.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

