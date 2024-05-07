Bancor (BNT) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $90.67 million and $5.94 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,964,530 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 128,969,024.74941808 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.69912616 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $6,378,176.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

