Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $215.90 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $215.90 million and $6.25 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 146,238,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,838,295 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

