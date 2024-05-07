Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,309,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

