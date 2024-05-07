Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on June 26th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.431 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

