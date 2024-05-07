Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on June 26th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.431 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

