Barclays Cuts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target to $8.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 107,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last three months. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

