Barclays Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.33.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $145.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DaVita by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DaVita by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

