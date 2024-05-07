Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($83.29) to GBX 6,610 ($83.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.63) to GBX 5,900 ($74.12) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($96.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($79.16).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 122 ($1.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,589 ($70.21). 68,034,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,149.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,347.08. The company has a market cap of £69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.25).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($65.53), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($258,113.37). Insiders own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

