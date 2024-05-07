Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

