Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

BELFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.