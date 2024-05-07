BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 915,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,327. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

