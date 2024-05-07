BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

