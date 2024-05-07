BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $62.50. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 246,961 shares traded.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,552,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.