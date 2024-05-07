Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $202.81 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

