Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

