Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CGXU opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.