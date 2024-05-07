Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

