Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,054 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 118,410 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $1,330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at $347,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

FCG stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

